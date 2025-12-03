Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
42.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Fallah and Roy lead Oklahoma State over Sam Houston 93-83

Sponsored by:
By AP News

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Parsa Fallah scored 24 points, Anthony Roy added 20 and Oklahoma State beat Sam Houston 93-83 on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma State is 8-0 for the first time since the 2006-07 season when it opened 11-0.

The Cowboys took the lead for good about five minutes into the second half and led 70-60 with 8:42 remaining. Sam Houston State pulled to 79-77 with 4:02 to play. Kanye Clary then made four free throws and Fallah added a hook shot to help the Cowboys pull away.

Fallah was 10-of-13 shooting from the floor and had seven rebounds. Roy made three 3-pointers, was 6 of 11 from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds to go with five assists. Clary finished with 14 points and six assists.

Po’Boigh King made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Sam Houston (5-3). Isaiah Manning added 16 points and Jacob Walker had 14.

Oklahoma State trailed for most of the first half and 44-37 at the break. About a minute into the second half, Lefteris Mantzoukas hit a 3-pointer to spark a 15-3 run for a 55-51 Oklahoma State advantage. Mantzoukas finished with seven points and 11 rebounds.

The Cowboys lead the series 5-0.

Up next

Oklahoma State plays at Grand Canyon on Saturday.

Sam Houston plays at Texas Southern on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.