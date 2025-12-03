Fallah and Roy lead Oklahoma State over Sam Houston 93-83

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Parsa Fallah scored 24 points, Anthony Roy added 20 and Oklahoma State beat Sam Houston 93-83 on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma State is 8-0 for the first time since the 2006-07 season when it opened 11-0.

The Cowboys took the lead for good about five minutes into the second half and led 70-60 with 8:42 remaining. Sam Houston State pulled to 79-77 with 4:02 to play. Kanye Clary then made four free throws and Fallah added a hook shot to help the Cowboys pull away.

Fallah was 10-of-13 shooting from the floor and had seven rebounds. Roy made three 3-pointers, was 6 of 11 from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds to go with five assists. Clary finished with 14 points and six assists.

Po’Boigh King made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Sam Houston (5-3). Isaiah Manning added 16 points and Jacob Walker had 14.

Oklahoma State trailed for most of the first half and 44-37 at the break. About a minute into the second half, Lefteris Mantzoukas hit a 3-pointer to spark a 15-3 run for a 55-51 Oklahoma State advantage. Mantzoukas finished with seven points and 11 rebounds.

The Cowboys lead the series 5-0.

Up next

Oklahoma State plays at Grand Canyon on Saturday.

Sam Houston plays at Texas Southern on Saturday.

