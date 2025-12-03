Skip to main content
Kennesaw State wins 88-73 over Jackson State

By AP News

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Simeon Cottle had 28 points in Kennesaw State’s 88-73 win over Jackson State on Tuesday.

Cottle shot 9 of 19 from the field, including 4 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Owls (6-2). Frankquon Sherman scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds. Ramone Seals finished with 13 points.

The Tigers (1-7) were led by Daeshun Ruffin, who posted 28 points and five assists. Jackson State also got 12 points from Mike Williams.

Kennesaw State took the lead for good with 9:47 left in the first half. The score was 46-32 at halftime, with Cottle racking up 17 points. Kennesaw State pulled away with an 11-2 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 25 points. They outscored Jackson State by one point in the final half, as Sherman led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

