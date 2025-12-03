Vahlberg Fasasi scores 17, William & Mary downs Duquesne 83-79

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi’s 17 points helped William & Mary defeat Duquesne 83-79 on Tuesday night.

Vahlberg Fasasi shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Tribe (8-2). Cade Haskins scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Kilian Brockhoff finished with 14 points. The Tribe extended their winning streak to six games.

Jimmie Williams finished with 16 points and two steals for the Dukes (5-3). Tarence Guinyard added 13 points and four assists for Duquesne. Alex Williams finished with 12 points.

William & Mary went into halftime ahead 48-40. Vahlberg Fasasi scored 10 points in the half. Jo’el Emanuel’s free throw with 3:38 left in the second half gave William & Mary the lead for good at 75-74.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press