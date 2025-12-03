Jaden Henley scores 26 in Grand Canyon’s 67-45 victory against Stetson

Skip to main content
By AP News

PHOENIX (AP) — Jaden Henley’s 26 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Stetson 67-45 on Tuesday.

Henley had five assists and six steals for the Lopes (5-3). Caleb Shaw scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds and three steals. Nana Owusu-Anane had 10 points and 15 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Collin Kuhl finished with 13 points and three steals for the Hatters (3-7). Stetson also got nine points, eight rebounds and two steals from Jamie Phillips Jr.

Grand Canyon carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Henley led the way with eight points. Grand Canyon outscored Stetson by 20 points in the second half, and Henley scored a team-high 18 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

