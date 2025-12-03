Burton has double-double and Certa hits late 3 to help Notre Dame knock off Missouri 76-71

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Markus Burton had 18 points and a career-high 10 assists, and Cole Certa added 14 points that included a late 3-pointer to help Notre Dame pull away to defeat previously-unbeaten Missouri 76-71 on Tuesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Certa’s 3-pointer with 17 seconds left gave Notre Dame a 72-69 lead. Missouri’s Jacob Crew then missed a 3 on the other end before Burton added a pair of free throws to give the Fighting Irish a 74-69 advantage with six seconds to play. Braeden Shrewsberry ended the game with two free throws for Notre Dame (6-3).

The Irish shot 50% (12 of 24) in the second half to help overcome a 40-33 halftime deficit. Burton and Certa each scored 11 second-half points. Shrewsberry finished with 11 points. Certa made four and Shrewsberry added three of the Irish’s 11 buckets from long range.

Mark Mitchell scored 26 points to lead Missouri (8-1). Crews made five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points. The Tigers shot 54% (15 of 28) in the first half but just 35% (9 of 26) in the second.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Missouri’s 87-58 victory on Nov. 21, 2011. The Tigers lead the series 7-3.

Up next

Notre Dame plays at TCU on Friday.

Missouri faces No. 21 Kansas at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday.

