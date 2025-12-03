Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
41.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jansen Green scores 14 as Creighton downs Nicholls State 96-76

Sponsored by:
By AP News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jasen Green scored 14 points as Creighton beat Nicholls State 96-76 on Tuesday.

Green also added six rebounds for the Bluejays (5-3). Josh Dix and Owen Freeman both added 14 points.

Christian Winborne led the way for the Colonels (0-7) with 20 points. Trae English added 12 points and four assists for Nicholls State. Jaylen Searles also had 10 points and seven rebounds. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Colonels.

Creighton took the lead with 18:41 left in the first half and did not trail again. Nik Graves led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 52-35 at the break. Creighton outscored Nicholls State by three points over the final half, while Green led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.