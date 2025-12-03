Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
41.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Robinson’s 16 points lead North Texas past Houston Christian 77-75

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Reece Robinson’s 16 points helped North Texas defeat Houston Christian 77-75 on Tuesday night.

David Terrell Jr. made a pair of free throws with three seconds left to stretch the North Texas lead to 77-74. The Mean Green then fouled Trent Johnson with two seconds to play to help seal it.

Robinson added nine rebounds for the Mean Green (7-2). Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 15 points. Josiah Shackleford shot 6 of 6 from the field and finished with 13 points.

Kylin Green had 13 points, four assists and two steals for the Huskies (4-4). Houston Christian also got 12 points, four assists and two steals from Elijah Brooks. Nehikhare Igiehon had 10 points.

North Texas went into halftime ahead of Houston Christian 40-34. Stevenson scored 11 points in the half. North Texas used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 65-56 advantage with 5:02 left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.