Baker-Mazara has 25 points and No. 24 USC downs Oregon 82-77

EUGENE, Ore (AP) — Chad Baker-Mazara scored 25 points and Jacob Cofie added 17 as No. 24 USC defeated Oregon 82-77 on Tuesday night in a Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

USC, which entered the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time in more than two years, improved to 8-0 to continue its best start since the 2021-22 season.

Playing without leading scorer Rodney Rice due to an injury, the Trojans pulled away in the final two minutes. USC shot 50.9% from the field, including 8 of 21 on 3-pointers.

Ezra Ausar had 13 points and eight rebounds for USC, while Jaden Brownell and Jerry Easter II each had 11 points.

Oregon (4-4) dropped its fourth straight game despite Kwame Evans Jr. leading the way with 23 points and nine rebounds. Takai Simpkins added 17 points and five assists for the Ducks, who had won five straight against the Trojans. Oregon played its second straight game without 7-foot center Nate Bittle, who leads the team with 16.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Sean Stewart dunked to get Oregon within 73-72 with 3:12 left before Baker-Mazara scored to put USC ahead by three. After Simpkins made 1 of 3 free throws, Baker-Mazara made a 3-pointer to put USC ahead 78-73 with 1:02 left to play. Easter added two free throws to push the Trojans ahead 80-73.

USC scored nine straight points late in the first half to take a 39-37 lead before Oregon tied it at 39-all by halftime.

Cofie scored 16 points in the first half and Baker-Mazara added 12 as USC shot 55.6% from the field. Shelstad had 11 points in the half for to Oregon.

Up next

USC returns home to host Washington on Saturday.

Oregon visits UCLA on Saturday.

By STEVE MIMS

Associated Press