McNeese defeats Northwestern State 92-54

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson’s 14 points helped McNeese defeat Northwestern State 92-54 on Friday.

Johnson added eight rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Cowboys (7-2, 1-1 Southland Conference). Tyshawn Archie scored 14 points, going 5 of 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Carl Cherenfant went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Demons (1-7, 0-1) were led by Justin Redmond, who recorded 15 points, four assists and three steals. Izzy Miles added 14 points and four assists for Northwestern State. Chris Mubiru also had 12 points, four assists and three steals.

