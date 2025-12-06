No. 10 Iowa State takes down No. 1 Purdue, 81-58

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Milan Momcilovic scored 20 points and Iowa State sank 11 3-pointers to propel No. 10 Iowa State to a dominant 81-58 win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday.

Momcilovic, Killyan Toure and Joshua Jefferson all hit three 3-pointers. Toure scored 13, Blake Buchanan 12, and Jefferson 11 for the Cyclones (9-0). Iowa State shot 59% in the second half.

“We played our absolute best,” Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “When you play an elite competitor and tremendous program and have the respect we have for the program, you know it’s going to take your best and we were fortunate enough to do that. We made enough shots and made enough plays.”

Leading 35-31 at halftime, the Cyclones used an 11-0 run to take a 48-33 lead with 17:17 left. Tamin Lipsey, Momcilovic and Toure sank three consecutive 3-pointers to finish the spurt.

Iowa State kept building on its lead from there, leading by as many as 27 points. The Cyclones shot 54% while the Boilermakers (8-1) hit 41%. Purdue had 15 turnovers, three more than the Cyclones.

“It was an avalanche,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “We had way too many turnovers in the second half and more than anything I feel they just stole our spirit. You have to give Iowa State credit they were the reason for our frustration level. They took us to the woodshed.”

Purdue was 4 of 18 on 3-pointers. The Boilermakers didn’t help themselves at the free-throw line either, hitting just 6 of 14.

Braden Smith led Purdue with 11 points and Oscar Cluff and Daniel Jacobsen each scored 10.

The Cyclones shot 48% while holding the Boilermakers to 37% in the opening half. Purdue’s top two scorers both struggled in the first half as Fletcher Loyer made 1 of 5 and Trey Kaufman-Renn 1 of 8. Kaufman-Renn missed his first six shots, finally scoring with 1:21 left in the half.

“They executed better than us,” Kaufman-Renn said. “They hit some shots.”

Jacobsen was 4 of 6 from the field, but went to the bench with two fouls with 4:22 remaining before halftime.

The loss snapped a string of 36 consecutive non-conference home victories for Purdue.

“Obviously this sucks right now, but it will probably be a good thing showing us how much better we have to get,” Smith said.

Up next

Iowa State: Hosts Iowa on Thursday night.

Purdue: Hosts Minnesota on Wednesday night.

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press