Jacari White hits all 7 of his 3s, sets Cavs mark with 12 straight over 3 games; Virginia wins 86-73

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jacari White came off the bench to hit all seven of his 3-pointers and score 25 points to lead Virginia over Dayton 86-73 on Saturday.

He made his only three 3-point attempts in Virginia’s previous game against Texas and his final two in the before that against Queens giving him 12 straight, bettering the school record of 11 by Kyle Guy set over two games in 2018-19.

White made his only two 2-point attempts Saturday. He didn’t attempt a free throw. The seven 3s were a career high for the North Dakota State transfer.

Chance Malloy scored 12 points, also off the bench, for the Cavaliers (8-1).

Javon Bennett scored 18 points, De’Shayne Montgomery 12 and Jordan Derkack 10 for the Flyers (7-3).

Trailing by 21, Dayton scored 14 straight points to close within seven, 67-60, with four minutes remaining.

White returned after a breather and made his ninth 3 to stop the run with three minutes left and the Cavaliers sealed it with seven free throws in the final minute.

Dayton cut a four-point halftime deficit to one early in the second half before the Cavaliers used a flurry of 3s to go up by 19 with 14 minutes left. White hit a trio of 3s in the 21-3 run.

Virginia grabbed the lead for good with under seven minutes left in the first half during a 9-1 run and led led 37-32 at halftime.

Up next

Dayton is home against North Florida next Saturday.

Virginia is host to Maryland-Eastern Shore on Tuesday.

