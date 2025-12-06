King’s 20 lead UMBC over Bucknell 73-66

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jah’likai King scored 20 points as UMBC beat Bucknell 73-66 on Saturday.

King shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Retrievers (6-3). Josh Odunowo added 12 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor while they also had seven rebounds. DJ Armstrong shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points as did Riley Jacobs.

Amon Dorries finished with 16 points for the Bison (2-9). Grgur Brcic added 14 points and 16 rebounds for Bucknell. Achile Spadone also had 13 points. The loss is the ninth in a row for the Bison.

___

By The Associated Press