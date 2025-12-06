Meechie Johnson scores 17 and South Carolina rolls past Stetson 82-51

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored 17 points and South Carolina beat Stetson 82-51 on Saturday.

Johnson made all five of his field-goal attempts, including two 3-pointers, and all five free throws while also handing out four assists. Grant Polk made 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 12 points. Elijah Strong had a pair of 3s and 12 points for the Gamecocks (6-3), who shot 55%, including 44% from the arc (12 of 27).

Collin Kuhl, Ethan Copeland and Jamie Phillips Jr. scored 10 points apiece for the Hatters (3-8), who lost their fifth straight after shooting 32% and making just 4 of 21 3-pointers.

Stetson scored the first five points before South Carolina went on a 18-4 run capped by consecutive 3-pointers by Strong and the Gamecocks led the rest of the way. They finished the first half on an 18-3 run with Johnson scoring the final six points with a three-point play and a 3-pointer for a 43-24 lead.

The Gamecocks remained comfortably ahead in the second half, taking their largest lead of 33 with under three minutes to go.

Up next

Stetson is home against Rhodes College on Dec. 15.

South Carolina is home against The Citadel next Saturday.

