Western Michigan defeats SIU-Edwardsville 83-73

By AP News

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Jalen Griffith’s 28 points helped Western Michigan defeat SIU-Edwardsville 83-73 on Saturday.

Griffith had five rebounds and 10 assists for the Broncos (5-5). EJ Ryans shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 20 points. Trey Lewis went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Ring Malith finished with 20 points, four assists and two steals for the Cougars (6-4). Myles Thompson added 13 points for SIU-Edwardsville. Darrion Baker recorded 12 points.

Griffith led his team with 15 points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-28 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

