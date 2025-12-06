Coastal Carolina wins 88-84 over Winthrop

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Rasheed Jones had 23 points in Coastal Carolina’s 88-84 win against Winthrop on Saturday.

Jones added five assists for the Chanticleers (6-4). AJ Dancier scored 18 points, going 6 of 14 (5 for 9 from 3-point range). Reggie Hill shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Eagles (5-5) were led by Kareem Rozier, who recorded 19 points and eight rebounds. Kody Clouet added 18 points for Winthrop. Logan Duncomb also had 16 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press