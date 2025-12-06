Warren and Holy Cross take down Fordham 70-69

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabe Warren scored 25 points to lead Holy Cross and Joe Nugent secured the victory with a free throw with three seconds left as the Crusaders defeated Fordham 70-69 on Saturday.

Warren added eight rebounds and three steals for the Crusaders (4-6). DeAndre Williams finished 5 of 9 from the field to add 11 points. Tyler Boston shot 2 of 5 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Christian Henry finished with 18 points and four assists for the Rams (6-4). Rikus Schulte added 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for Fordham. Dejour Reaves also had 12 points and five assists.

Warren scored nine points in the first half and Holy Cross went into halftime trailing 37-28. Warren scored a team-high 16 points for Holy Cross in the second half. Holy Cross outscored Fordham by 10 points over the final half.

