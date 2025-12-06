Skip to main content
Moore has 21 in Loyola Chicago’s 73-68 victory against Princeton

By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Moore had 21 points in Loyola Chicago’s 73-68 victory against Princeton on Saturday.

Moore added six assists for the Ramblers (3-7). Kayde Dotson added 13 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds. Miles Rubin shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Tigers (3-9) were led in scoring by Jack Stanton, who finished with 14 points. Jackson Hicke added 13 points for Princeton. Sebastian Whitfield had 10 points and seven rebounds. The Tigers extended their losing streak to six in a row.

Dotson put up 11 points in the first half for Loyola Chicago, who led 30-28 at the break. Moore’s 17-point second half helped Loyola Chicago finish off the five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

