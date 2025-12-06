Traynor’s 17 lead Murray State past Bellarmine 81-68

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — JJ Traynor’s 17 points helped Murray State defeat Bellarmine 81-68 on Saturday.

Traynor had six rebounds for the Racers (7-3). Roman Domon scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Javon Jackson shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Brian Waddell led the way for the Knights (4-5) with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists. Bellarmine also got 21 points and two steals from Jack Karasinski. Myles Watkins also had six points.

Murray State took the lead for good with 19:16 remaining in the first half. The score was 47-34 at halftime, with Fredrick King racking up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press