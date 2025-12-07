Scorching Pascarelli leads Colorado State past Colorado 91-86

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli scored 26 points on 8-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and Colorado State beat Colorado 91-86 on Saturday.

Pascarelli finished 9-of-13 shooting overall. He scored 28 points shooting 8 of 8 beyond the arc in the Rams’ 83-68 win over South Florida in Nassau, Bahamas on Nov. 28.

Pascarelli is the first player in 15 seasons to represent the Mountain West Conference making at least 8 3s in consecutive games.

Kyle Jorgensen scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Jevin Muniz scored 12, Brandon Rechsteiner 11 and Jase Butler 10 for the Rams (7-2). Colorado State shot 54% (30 of 56) including a season high 18-made 3s in 35 attempts (51%).

Reserves Alon Michaeli scored 19 points and Isaiah Johnson scored 17 points for Colorado which played its first true nonconference road game in two years. Sebastian Rancik scored 13 and Bangot Dak 12 for the Buffaloes (8-1), which lost for the first time this season.

Colorado shot 62% overall (36 of 58) but just 37% (7 of 19) from 3.

The Rams led 48-41 at halftime and extended their lead to 59-47 with 16:09 left on a 3 from Pascarelli. Colorado responded by outscoring the Rams 18-3 in a little more than six minutes and took a 65-62 lead and the game stayed close for the remainder.

Jorgensen converted a three-point play with 1:17 left for an 86-85 lead and Colorado State led the rest of the way.

Colorado hosts UTSA on Dec. 13.

Colorado State hosts Dartmouth on Tuesday.

