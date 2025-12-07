Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
43.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Huie scores 19 as Eastern Washington beats UMKC 90-66

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Kiree Huie had 19 points in Eastern Washington’s 90-66 victory over UMKC on Saturday.

Huie shot 7 of 12 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line for the Eagles (2-7). Jojo Anderson scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Isaiah Moses went 6 of 10 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

CJ Evans finished with 14 points for the Roos (1-8). UMKC also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Jayson Petty. Jerome Palm finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. The loss was the Roos’ eighth in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.