Jones and Saint Joseph’s take down Temple 70-69 for third place at Big 5 Classic

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Deuce Jones led Saint Joseph’s with 17 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with one second remaining, and the Hawks knocked off Temple 70-69 on Saturday in the third-place game of the Big 5 Classic.

Jones shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Hawks (5-3). Jaiden Glover added 11 points while going 4 of 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and had five rebounds. Justice Ajogbor shot 2 of 2 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds and three blocks.

The Owls (4-5) were led by Derrian Ford, who recorded 27 points. Temple also got 15 points, three steals and five blocks from Gavin Griffiths. Aiden Tobiason had seven points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Saint Joseph’s went into halftime leading Temple 33-25. Glover scored eight points in the half. Jones led Saint Joseph’s with 12 points in the second half, including the game-winner.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press