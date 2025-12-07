Skip to main content
Hubbard scores 21, hits winner as Milwaukee tops Robert Morris 74-72 in Horizon League opener

By AP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Seth Hubbard had 21 points and tipped in the winner in the final second to lift Milwaukee over Robert Morris 74-72 on Saturday night in a Horizon League opener.

Hubbard also had five rebounds for the Panthers (4-5, 1-0). Aaron Franklin totaled 12 points and six rebounds, while Isaiah Dorceus scored 11.

The Colonials (7-4, 1-1) were led in scoring by DeSean Goode, who finished with 26 points and eight rebounds. Ta’Zir Smith had 12 points and Albert Vargas had nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

