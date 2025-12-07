Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
39.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Nemeiksa’s 12 points, 10 rebounds help Hawaii beat Cal State Fullerton 69-59

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Gytis Nemeiksa had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Harry Rouhliadeff also scored 12 points, and Hawaii beat Cal State Fullerton 69-59 on Saturday night.

Isaac Finlinson added 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting and Aaron Hunkin-Claytor scored 10 for Hawaii (8-2, 2-0 Big West Conference). Isaac Johnson had eight points, five rebounds and three blocks.

Landon Seaman scored 17 points and Bryce Cofield 16 and for Cal State Fullerton (3-6, 0-2). Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro added 10 points.

Hunkin-Claytor made back-to-back layups to make it 4-2 less than two minutes into the game and Hawaii led the rest of the way. Rouhliadeff scored nine first-half points for the Rainbow Warriors, who led 39-25 at the intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.