Five score in double figures and No. 11 North Carolina women dump Boston U 82-40

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Elina Aarnisalo led a balanced offense with 14 points and No. 11 North Carolina routed Boston University 82-40 on Sunday.

Also scoring in double figures for the Tar Heels (9-2) were Indya Nivar with 13 points, Taliyah Henderson with 11, Nyla Harris with 10 and Nyla Brooks with another 10. Harris had nine rebounds.

Hildur Gunnsteinsdottir led the Terriers (3-6) with 11 points.

The dominant quarter for the Tar Heels was the third, in which they opened with a 19-3 run and outscored the Terriers 28-12 over the full 10 minutes. North Carolina led 66-31 heading to the fourth. North Carolina led 76-33 but only scored six points in the final 6 minutes.

North Carolina shot only 36% in the first half but got a boost from 11 points following 12 BU turnovers to lead 38-19 at intermission.

North Carolina forced 22 turnovers to only nine of their own and held a 24-0 advantage in points after turnovers.

Up next

North Carolina: No. 22 Louisville visits on Sunday.

Boston U.: The Terriers play at UAlbany on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball