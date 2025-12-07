Skip to main content
William Kermoury’s 18 points lead Northeastern past Central Connecticut 73-56

By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — William Kermoury scored 18 points as Northeastern beat Central Connecticut State 73-56 on Sunday.

Kermoury had six rebounds for the Huskies (4-5). Xavier Abreu scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line and added six rebounds. Ty Francis shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Darin Smith Jr. finished with 12 points for the Blue Devils (5-4). Central Connecticut also got 12 points and seven assists from Jay Rodgers.

Northeastern took the lead for good with 18:07 left in the first half. The score was 35-21 at halftime, with Kermoury racking up 12 points. Northeastern extended its lead to 53-28 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run. Francis scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

