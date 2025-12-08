Trey Simpson, Simeon Cottle help Kennesaw State roll past D-II’s Southern Wesleyan 121-66

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Freshman reserve Trey Simpson had 26 points, Simeon Cottle scored 22 and Kennesaw State rolled to a 121-66 victory over Division II’s Southern Wesleyan on Monday.

Simpson made 10 of 16 shots with four 3-pointers, adding a team-high eight rebounds and four steals for the Owls (8-2), who improve to 5-1 at home. Simpson had 17 total points entering play. Cottle had five steals, four assists and shot 6 for 10 from 3-point range.

Kaden Rickard had 14 points and eight assists, while reserve RJ Johnson scored 14 with five assists for Kennesaw State. Braedan Lue had 12 points and reserve Frankquon Sherman scored 10.

Valdy Zephir led the Warriors with 12 points.

Cottle hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points in 10 minutes to help Kennesaw State take a 65-22 lead into halftime.

