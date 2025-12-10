Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
44.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Furman earns 105-57 win over Bob Jones

Sponsored by:
By AP News

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Cooper Bowser scored 24 points as Furman beat Bob Jones 105-57 on Tuesday.

Bowser had six rebounds and three steals for the Paladins (7-4). Tom House scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added five assists. Ben Vanderwal had 15 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the line.

Justin Skelton led the Bruins in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Bryson Felder and Shad Vander Hart both added eight points for Bob Jones, respectively.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.