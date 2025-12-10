Skip to main content
Lewis and De Ridder lead No. 24 Virginia to easy 84-60 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore

By AP News

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Lewis scored 15 points, Thijs De Ridder added 13 and No. 24 Virginia routed Maryland-Eastern Shore 84-60 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight victory.

Chance Mallory had 10 points, six steals and five assists for the Cavaliers (9-1).

Coming off wins at Texas and over Dayton in Charlotte, North Carolina, Virginia made its season debut in the AP Top 25. And with a 23-3 run midway through the first half, the Cavaliers showed they intend to stay there.

Virginia scored 80 points or more for the ninth time in its 10 games under first-year coach Ryan Odom. The Cavaliers’ total Tuesday was the most allowed by UMES this season.

For the second straight game, Odom stuck to a nine-man rotation until the final minutes.

UVA went 11 for 19 from 3-point range in the first half, taking a 46-32 lead to the locker room.

Jacari White, who set a program record by hitting 12 straight 3-pointers over the past three games, checked in 5:25 into the game and four seconds later, attempted a shot from beyond the arc that missed. That was one of the few things that didn’t fall Virginia’s way over the first 20 minutes.

White finished 1 of 4 from beyond the arc, scoring 7 points.

Jaden Cooper and Joseph Locandro scored nine points apiece for the Hawks (4-9), who lost their third straight.

Up next

UMES: The Hawks play at North Carolina A&T on Friday. They’re in the midst of a six-game trip that includes upcoming visits to Texas and Virginia Tech.

Virginia: The Cavaliers enter their exam break and don’t play again until they host former Atlantic Coast Conference rival Maryland on Dec. 20.

By MIKE BARBER
Associated Press

