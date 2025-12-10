Spadone’s 14 help Bucknell knock off Rider 51-38

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Achile Spadone had 14 points in Bucknell’s 51-38 win against Rider on Tuesday ending the Bison’s nine-game losing streak.

Spadone added five rebounds and three steals for the Bison (3-9). Jayden Williams scored nine points while going 3 of 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range). Aleksander Pachucki had eight points and shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Broncs (1-8, 0-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) were led in scoring by Antwan Wilson, who finished with seven points. The loss was the Broncs’ sixth in a row.

Bucknell took the lead with 19:46 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Spadone led their team in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 26-16 at the break.

Bucknell extended its lead to 42-32 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press