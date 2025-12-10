Archie’s game-winner leads McNeese past Rhode Island, 66-64

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Tyshawn Archie scored the game-winning jump shot with two seconds left and racked up 18 total points to lead McNeese past Rhode Island 66-64 on Tuesday.

Archie went 7 of 12 from the field for the Cowboys (8-2, 1-1 Southland Conference). Jovohn Garcia scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Larry Johnson shot 4 of 11 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jahmere Tripp finished with 16 points and three steals for the Rams (7-4). Myles Corey added 12 points for Rhode Island. Keeyan Itejere had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

McNeese went into halftime tied with Rhode Island 37-37. Archie scored eight points in the half. Archie scored 10 second-half points for McNeese to help set up their game-winning shot.

