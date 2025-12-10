Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
Sponsored By:

Archie’s game-winner leads McNeese past Rhode Island, 66-64

Sponsored by:
By AP News

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Tyshawn Archie scored the game-winning jump shot with two seconds left and racked up 18 total points to lead McNeese past Rhode Island 66-64 on Tuesday.

Archie went 7 of 12 from the field for the Cowboys (8-2, 1-1 Southland Conference). Jovohn Garcia scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Larry Johnson shot 4 of 11 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jahmere Tripp finished with 16 points and three steals for the Rams (7-4). Myles Corey added 12 points for Rhode Island. Keeyan Itejere had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

McNeese went into halftime tied with Rhode Island 37-37. Archie scored eight points in the half. Archie scored 10 second-half points for McNeese to help set up their game-winning shot.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.