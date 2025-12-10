Pratt and Stony Brook earn 77-73 OT win over Columbia

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Erik Pratt scored eight of his 24 points in overtime and Stony Brook defeated Columbia 77-73 on Tuesday.

The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Lions.

Pratt went 8 for 10 from the line in the extra session. He was 7 for 20 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Seawolves (7-3).

Rob Brown III scored 12 points and Richard Goods 10.

Kenny Noland led the Lions (9-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, nine assists and three steals. Ryan Soulis added 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Columbia. Connor Igoe scored 10 and grabbed nine rebounds.

The teams finished regulation tied at 65.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press