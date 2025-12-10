Skip to main content
Howard defeats North Carolina A&T 73-69

By AP News

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Harris, Danas Kazakevicius and Cam Gillus each scored 19 points as Howard beat N.C. A&T 73-69 on Tuesday.

Harris added 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Bison (6-5).

Trent Middleton Jr. led the Aggies (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds. Lewis Walker added 15 points for N.C. A&T. Zamoku Weluche-Ume had 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Kazakevicius scored 13 points in the first half for Howard, who led 41-30 at halftime. Gillus led Howard with 11 points in the second half as their team was outscored by seven points over the final half but held on for the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

