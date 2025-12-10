Howard defeats North Carolina A&T 73-69

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Harris, Danas Kazakevicius and Cam Gillus each scored 19 points as Howard beat N.C. A&T 73-69 on Tuesday.

Harris added 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Bison (6-5).

Trent Middleton Jr. led the Aggies (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds. Lewis Walker added 15 points for N.C. A&T. Zamoku Weluche-Ume had 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Kazakevicius scored 13 points in the first half for Howard, who led 41-30 at halftime. Gillus led Howard with 11 points in the second half as their team was outscored by seven points over the final half but held on for the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press