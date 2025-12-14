Pissis scores 20 as Alabama A&M defeats Arkansas Baptist 67-59

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Sami Pissis scored 20 points as Alabama A&M beat Arkansas Baptist 67-59 on Saturday.

Pissis added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-4). Koron Davis scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Kintavious Dozier had 11 points and shot 3 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Christopher Hood led the way for the Buffaloes with 15 points. Lequan Washington added 12 points for Arkansas Baptist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press