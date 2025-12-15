Skip to main content
Rasmussen scores 20, Idaho knocks off NAIA-member Evergreen State 109-55

By AP News

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jackson Rasmussen had 20 points in Idaho’s 109-55 victory over Evergreen State on Sunday.

Rasmussen had five rebounds for the Vandals (7-4). Aidan Sevilla scored 14 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Kolton Mitchell had 13 points and shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Geoducks, members of the NAIA, were led in scoring by Tony Frohlich-Fair, who finished with 16 points. Tyler No added eight points for Evergreen State. Jamoi Davis also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

