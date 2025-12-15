Rasmussen scores 20, Idaho knocks off NAIA-member Evergreen State 109-55

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jackson Rasmussen had 20 points in Idaho’s 109-55 victory over Evergreen State on Sunday.

Rasmussen had five rebounds for the Vandals (7-4). Aidan Sevilla scored 14 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Kolton Mitchell had 13 points and shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Geoducks, members of the NAIA, were led in scoring by Tony Frohlich-Fair, who finished with 16 points. Tyler No added eight points for Evergreen State. Jamoi Davis also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press