Stevenson leads North Texas over South Alabama 58-57

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 22 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with 32 seconds remaining as North Texas defeated South Alabama 58-57 on Sunday.

Stevenson also added five rebounds for the Mean Green (8-3). David Terrell Jr. scored eight points while shooting 3 for 8, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc and added six assists. Buddy Hammer Jr. shot 2 of 2 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with seven points.

Chaze Harris finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Jaguars (8-3). Jayden Cooper added 12 points and two steals for South Alabama. Adam Olsen finished with eight points.

North Texas went into halftime leading South Alabama 30-26. Stevenson scored 11 points in the half. Stevenson scored 11 points in the second half for North Texas, which included the go-ahead free throw.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

