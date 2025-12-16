Mikayla Blakes scores 19 to lead unbeaten No. 13 Vanderbilt women over South Florida 87-58

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 19 points to lead five Commodores in double figures and No. 13 Vanderbilt overcame a slow start to remain undefeated, beating South Florida 87-58 on Monday night.

Blakes made 7 of 19 shots with four 3-pointers for the Commodores (10-0). She added six rebounds and three steals.

It’s the sixth time Vanderbilt has started a season with 10 straight victories, last doing so during the 2011-12 season.

Sacha Washington totaled 16 points and six rebounds for Vanderbilt. Justine Pissott added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Aubrey Galvan contributed 11 points, eight assist and five rebounds, while Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda scored 10.

Stefanie Ingram scored 23 on 10-for-13 shooting for the Bulls (6-5) in their first road game of the season.

Vanderbilt shot 24% from the floor in the first quarter but managed to take an 11-7 lead into the second on Blake’s three-point play with 26 seconds left.

Pissott shot 4 for 4 with two 3-pointers, scoring all 10 of her first-half points in the second period as the Commodores took a 38-25 advantage into halftime. Blakes added nine points and Washington scored eight as the trio accounted for all 27 Vanderbilt points.

Mwenentanda and Washington both scored six as Vanderbilt outscored the Bulls by seven in the third quarter for a 62-42 advantage.

Up next

Vanderbilt: Hosts Albany on Thursday.

South Florida: Hosts No. 3 South Carolina on Thursday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball