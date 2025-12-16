Stetson defeats Division III’s Rhodes 95-76

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ethan Copeland had 29 points in Stetson’s 95-76 victory against Rhodes on Monday night.

Copeland shot 10 for 16 (8 for 11 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Hatters (4-8). Jamie Phillips Jr. added 18 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. J.R. Leonard scored 16 to help the Hatters end a six-game skid.

Tyler Jasek finished with 16 points for the Lynx. Sam Maddox added 15 points and Jackson Huxtable scored 14 with two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press