Stetson defeats Division III’s Rhodes 95-76

By AP News

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ethan Copeland had 29 points in Stetson’s 95-76 victory against Rhodes on Monday night.

Copeland shot 10 for 16 (8 for 11 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Hatters (4-8). Jamie Phillips Jr. added 18 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. J.R. Leonard scored 16 to help the Hatters end a six-game skid.

Tyler Jasek finished with 16 points for the Lynx. Sam Maddox added 15 points and Jackson Huxtable scored 14 with two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

