Quion Williams scores 25 to lead UAPB over Ecclesia 114-64

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Quion Williams scored 25 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Ecclesia 114-64 on Monday night.

Williams also contributed 16 rebounds, seven assists, and six steals for the Golden Lions (2-10). Trevon Payton scored 21 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line and added six rebounds. Alex Mirhosseini had 20 points and went 8 of 18 from the field (4 for 12 from 3-point range).

Ahmad Raymond and Adrian Nelson led the Royals with 12 points. Adrian Nelson scored 10.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press