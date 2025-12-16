Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Myers scores 19, Western Kentucky defeats NAIA’s Campbellsville 102-59

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Myers’ 19 points helped Western Kentucky defeat NAIA member Campbellsville 102-59 on Monday night.

Myers also had eight rebounds for the Hilltoppers (7-3). Armelo Boone totaled 18 points and eight rebounds. Louie Semona hit four 3-pointers and scored 16.

Ra Briggs finished with 11 points for the Tigers. Dalton Kramer added nine points.

Western Kentucky took the lead for good with 14:01 left in the first half. The score was 54-28 at halftime, with Myers racking up 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.