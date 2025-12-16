Skip to main content
Harrison hits go-ahead shot late to lift East Texas A&M over Southeastern Louisiana 70-69

By AP News

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Vinny Sigona scored 16 points apiece, and Harrison hit a go-ahead jumper with 5 seconds left to rally East Texas A&M to a 70-69 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Monday night.

Harrison added nine rebounds for the Lions (6-5, 1-1 Southland Conference). Sigona shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Gianni Hunt added 10 points.

The Lions (4-7, 1-2) were led in scoring by Isaiah Gaines, who finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Jeremy Elyzee added 15 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Peter Hemschemeier had 13 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

