Nasir Meyer scores 25 to lead Wyoming to 87-72 victory over South Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Nasir Meyer had 25 points in Wyoming’s 87-72 win against South Dakota State on Monday night.

Meyer also had seven rebounds for the Cowboys (9-2). Leland Walker added 13 points and five assists. Khaden Bennett made all six of his free throws and scored 11.

The Jackrabbits (7-6) were led by Kalen Garry, who recorded 15 points. Jaden Jackson added 13 points and Joe Sayler added 12 points and four assists.

Wyoming took the lead for good with 17:22 remaining in the first half. The score was 40-29 at halftime, with Meyer racking up 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press