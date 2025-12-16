No. 5 LSU routs Morgan State 91-33 in eighth win this season by 50 points or more

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mikaylah Williams and Flau’Jae Johnson scored 14 points apiece and No. 5 LSU overwhelmed Morgan State 91-33 on Tuesday.

Despite the 11 a.m. tipoff, the Tigers (12-0) fed off the energy of thousands of school kids attending LSU’s annual field trip game. It was the Tigers’ eighth win this season by 50 points or more.

Others in double figures for LSU were MiLaysia Fulwiley with 11 points, and Jada Richard and Grace Knox with 10 each.

Morgan State (1-12), which lost for the fourth time this season by 50 points or more, was led by Ja’la Bannerman with eight points.

The biggest challenge for LSU, which entered the game with a nation-leading 53.1 points-per-game victory margin, was maintaining focus against an opponent with an average defeat margin of 25.4 points.

Judging from a breakdown of the Tigers’ scoring — 52 by their starters and 39 by six bench players — they accomplished the goal of not taking their foot off the gas.

Playing at home for the first time since Nov. 20, LSU hit four of its first five shots, including a pair of Williams’ 3-pointers and two ZaKiyah Johnson layups.

The Tigers led 30-9 at the end of the first quarter, 52-17 at halftime and 74-25 after three quarters.

LSU held Morgan State to just five field goals in the game’s last 39 minutes. The Bears, who finished 11 of 44 (25%), scored on consecutive possessions just once in the second half.

The Tigers forced 25 turnovers, leading to 32 points. LSU had 14 steals, including five by Kate Koval.

Up next

Morgan State: At Davidson on Friday

LSU: At home vs. UT-Arlington on Sunday

___

