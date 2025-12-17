Skip to main content
Josh Smith scores 14 to lead Liberty over Midway 95-57

By AP News

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Josh Smith had 14 points in Liberty’s 95-57 victory against Midway on Tuesday.

Smith shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 of 6 from the line for the Flames (7-3). Kaden Metheny added 14 points while going 5 of 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range), and he also had five assists. Brett Decker Jr. had 12 points.

Decoreio Smith led the way for the Eagles with 16 points and four steals. Midway also got eight points and six rebounds from Sam Parrish. Tim Fulleradded eight points.

Liberty took the lead for good with 17:05 remaining in the first half. The score was 50-27 at halftime, with Metheny racking up nine points. Liberty extended its lead to 75-40 during the second half, fueled by a 14-2 scoring run. TJ Drain scored a team-high eight points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

