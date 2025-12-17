Boozer scores 26 as No. 3 Duke overcomes Lipscomb for Scheyer’s 100th win

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Boozer scored 26 points and had 13 rebounds to help No. 3 Duke overcome a 10-point deficit and earn Jon Scheyer his 100th coaching victory with a 97-73 win over Lipscomb on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Evans scored 16 points, reserves Maliq Brown and Darren Harris each provided 11 points and Patrick Ngongba II added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Duke (11-0), which has matched its best start since the 2017-18 season.

The Blue Devils, who had been off since winning Dec. 6 at then-No. 7 Michigan State, prevailed despite committing 22 turnovers.

Scheyer, a former Duke player in his fourth season following retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, is 100-22. He has reached 100 victories faster than any Atlantic Coast Conference coach in history.

Grant Asman had 18 points, Mateo Esmeraldo and Titas Sargiunas each scored 14 points and Charlie Williams added 11 points for Lipscomb (6-5), which led for much of the first half.

The Bisons, whose five-game winning streak came to an end, shot 3 for 13 on 3-pointers in the second half.

Boozer, who leads the country in scoring with more than 23 points per game shot 10 for 17 from the field. Evans made four of Duke’s eight 3-pointers.

Duke, which had more turnovers (15) in the first 16 minutes than in any entire game this season, led 48-45 at halftime.

Duke led 10-0 before Lipscomb attempted its second shot of the game. The Bisons scored the next 10 points and then led 14-12 and 26-16, which resulted in a Blue Devils timeout with 10:39 left in the half. Lipscomb was 13 for 14 on first-half free throws.

Lipscomb: Plays Blue Mountain Christian at home on Saturday.

Duke: Plays No. 19 Texas Tech in New York on Saturday night.

