Green has 22 as UMass Lowell knocks off Sacred Heart 87-82

By AP News

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Austin Green’s 22 points and 14 rebounds helped UMass Lowell defeat Sacred Heart 87-82 on Tuesday.

Xavier Spencer scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the River Hawks (5-8). Darrel Yepdo finished with 16 points, five assists and three steals.

The Pioneers (4-7) were led by Nyle Ralph-Beyer, who posted 28 points. Sacred Heart also got 13 points and five assists from Mekhi Conner. Abdou Yadd and Taj Bryant had 12 points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

