Waddles’ 25 help Omaha knock off York (NE) 105-58

By AP News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lance Waddles had 25 points in Omaha’s 105-58 win over York (NE) on Tuesday.

Waddles added seven rebounds for the Mavericks (6-7). Christian Richardson scored 22 points while shooting 9 of 15 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line and added 13 rebounds. Tony Osburn went 6 of 12 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Jadin Johnson, who finished with 20 points and four assists. Landon Miller added 15 points for York.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

