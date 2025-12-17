Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
48.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mark spearheads Texas bounce back in largest win of the year trampling Le Moyne 95-53

Sponsored by:
By AP News

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tramon Mark led six Texas players in double figures, scoring 18 points and Matas Vokietaitis recorded a double-double and the Longhorns beat Le Moyne 95-53 on Tuesday night.

Texas never trailed, and it was the Longhorns’ (8-4) largest margin of victory this season. It was the Longhorn’s first contest since their Friday loss to fifth-ranked UConn, 71-63.

Vokietaitis scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Dailyn Swain scored 15 points, and Jordan Pope and reserve Simeon Wilcher each scored 11 and Camden Heide 10.

Texas shot 50% (34 of 68) including 32% (10 of 31) from 3-point range.

Trent Mosquera scored 14 points, reserve Jakai Sanders 12 and Deng Garang 10 for the Northeastern Conference Dolphins (5-6).

The Longhorns reached their first double-digit lead (25-15) with a pair of foul shots by Mark with 10:28 left in the first half. A 13-0 run that took just two-and-a-half minutes put Texas up 38-18 with 6:43 left before halftime. The Dolphins responded with a 12-3 run to close the half and reduced their deficit to 41-30.

Texas went on to erupt for a 54-point second half on the back of a 54.3%-shooting effort (19 of 35).

It was the first meeting between the schools.

Up Next

Le Moyne: Travels to face St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

Texas: Hosts Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.