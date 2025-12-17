Mark spearheads Texas bounce back in largest win of the year trampling Le Moyne 95-53

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tramon Mark led six Texas players in double figures, scoring 18 points and Matas Vokietaitis recorded a double-double and the Longhorns beat Le Moyne 95-53 on Tuesday night.

Texas never trailed, and it was the Longhorns’ (8-4) largest margin of victory this season. It was the Longhorn’s first contest since their Friday loss to fifth-ranked UConn, 71-63.

Vokietaitis scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Dailyn Swain scored 15 points, and Jordan Pope and reserve Simeon Wilcher each scored 11 and Camden Heide 10.

Texas shot 50% (34 of 68) including 32% (10 of 31) from 3-point range.

Trent Mosquera scored 14 points, reserve Jakai Sanders 12 and Deng Garang 10 for the Northeastern Conference Dolphins (5-6).

The Longhorns reached their first double-digit lead (25-15) with a pair of foul shots by Mark with 10:28 left in the first half. A 13-0 run that took just two-and-a-half minutes put Texas up 38-18 with 6:43 left before halftime. The Dolphins responded with a 12-3 run to close the half and reduced their deficit to 41-30.

Texas went on to erupt for a 54-point second half on the back of a 54.3%-shooting effort (19 of 35).

It was the first meeting between the schools.

Up Next

Le Moyne: Travels to face St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

Texas: Hosts Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball