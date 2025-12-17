Skip to main content
UC San Diego defeats Loyola Marymount 67-57

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leo Beath’s 15 points helped UC San Diego defeat Loyola Marymount 67-57 on Tuesday night.

Beath also added three steals for the Tritons (10-1). Tom Beattie scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Hudson Mayes finished with 11 points.

The Lions (7-4) were led by Rodney Brown Jr., who recorded 19 points. Myron Amey Jr. added 16 points for Loyola Marymount. Jalen Shelley finished with eight points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Mayes scored seven points in the first half to help put the Tritons ahead 34-26 at the break. UCSD used an 11-2 run to make it a 39-28 lead with 16:16 left in the game. Beath scored nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

