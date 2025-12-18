No. 14 Ole Miss women set program record in 102-34 romp over Mississippi Valley State

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 24 points, Christeen Iwuala posted a double-double and No. 14 Mississippi set a program record for largest margin of victory in a 102-34 romp over Mississippi Valley State on Wednesday.

The Rebels (11-1) set the previous record in late November last season in an 89-24 victory over Alabama State. That came after setting a record with an 85-24 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff five games earlier on Nov. 10.

McMahon made 8 of 19 shots with two 3-pointers and 6 of 9 free throws for the Rebels, who topped the century mark for a second time to up their win streak to three while improving to 7-0 at home. She added seven rebounds and three steals. Iwuala totaled 15 points and 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double this season.

Reserves Jayla Murray and Tianna Thompson scored 13 and 12, respectively for Ole Miss. Latasha Lattimore and reserve Kaitlin Peterson both scored 10.

Sydnei Marshall had 10 points to lead the Devilettes (1-9), who have lost six in a row and fall to 0-8 on the road.

Thompson had seven points and Iwuala scored five to power the Rebels to a 17-2 lead after one quarter. Marshall had the lone basket for the Devilettes, who went scoreless over the final 4:34 as Ole Miss put together a 14-0 run.

Mississippi Valley State shot 61.5% in the second quarter — 8 for 13 — and trailed 39-23 at halftime. McMahon and Iwuala scored 10 apiece for the Rebels, accounting for all but two points in the period.

McMahon had seven points and Peterson added six as Ole Miss outscored MVSU 27-3 in the third quarter for a 66-26 advantage.

Up next

Ole Miss: Hosts Old Dominion on Sunday.

MVSU: At UAB on Saturday.

