Harris scores 19, Colvin hits late 3 to help Wake Forest beat Longwood 71-68

Sponsored by:
By AP News
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Juke Harris scored 19 points and Myles Colvin made a late 3-pointer to help Wake Forest beat Longwood 71-68 on Wednesday night.

Colvin hit a 3 with 49 seconds left to give Wake Forest a 70-67 lead. Elijah Kelly missed a 3 on the other end for Longwood and then Omaha Biliew split a pair of free throws for Wake Forest with 29 seconds to go.

Longwood’s Redd Thompson Jr. missed a 3-pointer and Johan Nziemi couldn’t connect on the putback in the closing seconds to help seal it for the Demon Deacons.

Harris missed all six of his 3-points attempts and was 4 of 12 from the field but made 11 of 14 free throws to go with eight rebounds. Nate Calmese added 12 points for Wake Forest (9-3), which has won three straight. Colvin finished with 11 points.

Thompson made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Longwood (6-7). Johan Nziemi and Elijah Tucker added 13 points apiece.

Thompson made three 3s and two free throws in a personal 11-0 run that tied it 65-all with 1:49 remaining.

Up next

Longwood plays at North Carolina Central on Saturday.

Wake Forest hosts No. 13 Vanderbilt on Sunday in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

